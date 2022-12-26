By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Zion Williamson has missed the last two games for the New Orleans Pelicans due to being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But he is on track to return to the lineup on Monday against the Indiana Pacers as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Zion Williamson is no longer listed on the Pelicans’ injury report. He missed two games while being in health and safety protocols. He’s on track to play tomorrow against the Pacers. Larry Nance (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Brandon Ingram is out. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 25, 2022

After missing all of last season due to a foot injury, Zion Williamson has been relatively healthy this season and is reminding the league why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Williamson missed a couple of games earlier this season due to various injuries, but so far it’s been nothing serious. In the 25 games he’s suited up in this season, he’s been putting up 25.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 60.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the three-point line. Earlier this season, Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum made the claim that Williamson is an MVP-level player.

It’s hard to argue with McCollum’s claim. The Pelicans recently had a seven-game win streak and Williamson was instrumental in those wins. During that stretch, he was putting up 30.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 67.2 percent from the field. With Williamson playing some of the best basketball of his career, the Pelicans surged to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.

The Pelicans have slipped up a little bit since then. They lost four straight games but managed to win two in a row without Williamson. It’s a testament to the depth they have and a key reason why they have been projected by some as a favorite in the West.