While it’s still uncertain if Zion Williamson can return from his injury in two weeks’ time, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green is holding out hope that he’ll be available by the end of the season.

Williamson is progressing well from the hamstring injury that has forced him to be sidelined since January, but according to the latest updates, he will remain out for at least the next two weeks. Depending on his reevaluation, his return to court could be pushed back, which is certainly not ideal for the struggling Pelicans.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before they take on the Dallas Mavericks, however, Green shared his optimism that Williamson won’t miss the rest of the regular season. He also revealed that the explosive forward has actually returned to do some on-court work like spot shooting. With that said, the team is simply being cautious of his recovery in order to avoid any more setback, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

To recall, Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his hamstring injury last February, pushing his return date by another month. Including the meeting with the Mavs, Williamson has now missed 29 games so far. That is as much as the games he has played this 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately, it looks like he’ll have more games missed than played once again this 2022-23.

Zion is definitely a superstar player when healthy, but he really needs to find a way to stay on the court if he wants to make an impact for the Pelicans.