The New Orleans Pelicans are in the middle of a playoff push, and most believe if they’re going to make an impact in the postseason, they’ll need forward Zion Williamson as close to full strength as possible.

With that said, the question is whether or not the Pelicans will have Williamson at all. The forward out of Duke has been nursing a hamstring injury, and hasn’t played since January 2.

Thursday, general manager David Griffin provided an update on the status of Williamson, if anyone wants to call it that. The status was captured by the Pelicans’ Twitter page.

“After further evaluation, it has been determined that Zion Williamson will continue his rehabilitation and conditioning regimen,” Griffin said. “We will continue to monitor his progression, and updates will be provided as warranted.”

Normally, an injury report will provide some sort of a status in terms of a timetable, even if that’s saying there isn’t one. Maybe it comes with a mention of progression from said injury, or even the amount of contact he’s involved in.

This update from Griffin mentions none of that, and it’s drawn the vibes that say the fans and media are getting trolled by New Orleans. People know when something is being anticipated, and Williamson is a player people want to see on the court. In other words, saying he will continue his training regimen is a little bit of a downer, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Pelicans just wanted to put enough out there to keep the intrigue going.

Maybe there isn’t anything new to report, but in the age of trolling, people can’t help but think this is some sort of a joke.