New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is progressing well in his recovery from hamstring injury, but it looks like he’s still far from making his return to the court.

According to the latest update from the Pelicans, Williamson is continuing in his rehab from the injury and is expected to be out for at least another week. That doesn’t mean the superstar forward is making his return in one week’s time, though, as the team would only be able to get more clarity on his condition and recovery timeline following a medical imaging when they check his status again next week, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN and Andscape.

Williamson has been out since early January and has missed the Pelicans’ last 24 games as of time of writing. Sure enough, the team has missed him so bad, going 6-18 in that span and losing their last four outings. They were also on a 10-game skid last January.

The Pelicans are holding onto the 10th seed in the West, but with the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers also vying for a playoff or Play-In spot, they could be in trouble of getting kicked out from their current position.

Zion Williamson’s presence will certainly be a big boost to them, as the Pelicans were among the top contenders in the conference when he was playing. Unfortunately, they simply can’t rush their oft-injured star.

Here’s to hoping that Williamson returns sooner rather than later, though. The Pels could really use his help with the 2022-23 season entering its final stretch of games.