By Jack Winter · 2 min read

The New Orleans Pelicans’ stellar season continues to be interrupted by injuries to their best players.

Coach Willie Green told reporters that Zion Williamson will not play on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets, offering no further update on the superstar’s status after he left Monday’s 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with a right hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Andrew Lopez.

Williamson was having his way against Joel Embiid and the Sixers again on Monday, stuffing the stat sheet with 26 points, six rebounds and seven dimes on 10-of-12 shooting before coming up lame while racing the ball up the floor late in the third quarter. He never returned in the fourth, with New Orleans ruling him out for the game’s remainder shortly thereafter.

The Pelicans almost stole another win from the Sixers without Williamson available for crunch-time, down just three as the clock read 2:10 following a C.J. McCollum triple. Their offense crumbled from there as Embiid and James Harden took over late, though, helping Philadelphia avenge its road loss to New Orleans last Friday, when Williamson dropped 36 points in a double-digit Pelicans victory.

Green said after Monday’s game that Williamson was due for imaging on his injured hamstring, but was unaware of any X-ray or MRI results while speaking with reporters the following morning.

Zion Williamson has driven New Orleans toward the top of the Western Conference over the first half of 2022-23, averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8% from the field, absolutely owning the paint offensively. He’s been especially dominant since Brandon Ingram went down with a left toe injury in late November, averaging just short of 30 points on 63.4% shooting in his last 15 games while operating more as a primary ball handler.

New Orleans will take an extremely cautious approach to the injury-prone Williamson’s return no matter the extent of his current injury. Accordingly, don’t be surprised if he’s out for at least a few games. The good news for the Pelicans? Ingram, finally, is ramping up toward his eventual return.