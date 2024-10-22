After missing Tuesday's practice due to illness, New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson, who's made a total body transformation this offseason, will be a game-time decision for the team's season opener on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Williamson played 36 minutes between two preseason games. He went 13-of-21 from the floor with 29 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers.

New starting point guard Dejounte Murray will also be a game-time decision against the Bulls.

Projecting the 2024-25 Pelicans

The Pelicans can be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA, especially on the back of Herb Jones. But they'll need a healthy Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the frontcourt to take the next step. Dejounte Murray's arrival should also help, but it also depends on how much they're relying on him to score. In building around Williamson and Ingram, the Pelicans will be leaning hard on CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III, who just signed a four-year, $112M contract extension, to shoot the lights out every night.

The coaching staff is already pleased with the intensity brought by Ingram during training camp, per Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

“We are all excited. (Ingram) has had a really good camp,” Green shared. “He is playing with force and definitely taking more threes. Getting to the rim more, getting to the free throw line. He has looked good and it is indicative of what we've seen throughout training camp. It's just good to have him back on the floor healthy and playing at a high level. It’s an area of growth, something he worked on all summer. He knows that unlocks other components to his game.”

Murray also sounds pleased with the new direction brought by being with the Pelicans. Coming over from the Atlanta Hawks, he believes he'll be able to play true to his position, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

“In Atlanta, I was in the corner and on the wings, and I made the best of it,” Murray said. “Here, they are allowing me to play my real position. Playing point guard. Keeping everything organized. And making dudes better. And doing what I do best.”

Coach Green believes Murray's presence gives the Pelicans' offense structure, especially late in games, per ClutchPoints Chris Dodson.

“I think (Murray) can help a ton (in the last five minutes),” Green said recently. “I think last season he hit three or four game-winners. When the ball is in his hands, he gets to his spot, raises up, and is confident knocking those shots down. We will rely on him but it is going to be a group effort moving the needle in that area.”

The Pelicans have seven games over the next 10 days, so it's a fast start to their season. They will need Williamson and Murray back in the lineup quickly.