Zion Williamson is set to be re-evaluated this week as the New Orleans Pelicans assess whether he can return before the end of the regular season and at the start of the playoffs. However, things aren’t looking good for the forward in terms of his possible injury comeback.

The Pelicans star has been dealing with a hamstring injury since January and has missed 41 straight games ever since then. A recent report on Zion’s injury status noted that New Orleans is “hopeful” that he might be able to play a couple of games in their remaining four contests before the playoffs, though that is definitely looking murky right now with some new developments.

Apparently, Williamson wasn’t able to join the team’s practice on Monday. That is definitely bad news since the Pels only have one regular season practice remaining, scheduled on Saturday before they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.

Considering that Williamson is working his way back, his absence could only further delay his impending return.

If Zion Williamson fails to return in their remaining regular season meetings, it will be interesting to see if the team will let him suit up in the Play-In should they end up between the seventh to 10th seeds.

Sure enough, fans remain hopeful that Williamson plays sooner rather than later. The Pelicans are just a much better team with him on the court, which was proven early in the season when they were competing for the top seed in the West.