The New Orleans Pelicans have plenty to be excited about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, including a new three-point heavy philosophy implemented by head coach Willie Green. The big question of course, as has been the case the last several years in New Orleans, is whether or not franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson will be able to put together a full healthy regular season and playoff run.

According to newly minted ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania, the answer to that question could be yes this year, per a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (via Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter).

“Everyone around the Pelicans believes he's primed for a big season,” said Charania. “In past years, at this point of training camp, or early in the season, there's always been an injury. There's always been something with Zion Williamson where he hasn't been up to snuff. He hasn't been really at the same level as all of his teammates as far as conditioning, where he's at physically. And I think now, he's not playing himself into condition, he already is in great shape, he looks great, he's focused, he's ready to go, and that is a Zion Williamson we have not seen.”

Charania also spoke on how the Pelicans plan to use Williamson's unique talent this year.

“He's going to be all of the court too, Pat,” said Charania. “This role that they're going to play him in, he's going to be a hybrid player. He's going to play the four, maybe some five, but hear this… I'm told Herb Jones is essentially going to serve as the starting center for the Pelicans… somebody's going to have to guard the other centers, and it's going to be Herb Jones a lot of the time.”

Is this the year for the Pelicans?

The Pelicans' brass reaffirmed their commitment to this core this offseason by bringing in Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks in an attempt to stabilize the point guard position, a need that was clearly missing in their playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past season.

Williamson was forced to miss that series due to an injury he suffered vs the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in game, but if Charania's reporting is to be believed, the star power forward is entering this season in the best shape of his life.

In any case, New Orleans kicks off its season on October 23 vs the Chicago Bulls.