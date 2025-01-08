The 2024-25 season may be a lost one for the New Orleans Pelicans, and nothing much will change for them after their 104-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, but at the very least, there is reason to be optimistic for them moving forward amid the return of Zion Williamson from a hamstring injury. Prior to tonight, Williamson has only played in six games this season, but it didn't take long for him to prove that rust won't be an issue whatsoever.

With a little under 11 minutes to go in the third quarter, Williamson snatched the basketball away from Anthony Edwards after the Timberwolves star lost control. This set up a breakaway opportunity for the Pelicans star. And with nothing stopping him from going all the way to the hoop, he gave the fans at Smoothie King Center a show. The oft-injured star inexplicably pulled out a 360-windmill dunk much to the delight of everyone in attendance.

There are always going to be concerns regarding Williamson's physical well-being considering his medical track record. Having racked up a ton of lower-body injuries throughout the course of his career thus far, there's a possibility that Williamson loses the athleticism that makes him special despite being just 24 years of age.

But it became very clear on Tuesday night that the Pelicans star is not about to be ground-bound anytime soon. Pulling off a 360-windmill is difficult enough as it is, but for Williamson to do it in his first game back from a 27-game absence is simply astounding.

Williamson finished the Pelicans' loss with 22 points on 9-12 shooting from the field, and perhaps the most promising part other than his incredible slam was that he played in 28 minutes.

Fans celebrate Zion Williamson's return to the Pelicans lineup

Zion Williamson was supposed to be the NBA's next big thing when he entered the league in 2019. But a combination of injury woes and off-court troubles have made it impossible for Williamson to ascend the way many expected him to.

Nonetheless, Williamson's 360-windmill slam on Tuesday remains a symbol of hope that perhaps the future won't be as harsh to him than his past.

“That’s the guy we all watched in high school,” X user @Davethe_King1 wrote.

“Ok this actually insane . No dribble 360 windmill lmaooo god given,” @OfficialDDaniel added.

“Big flex for a guy who has more years in the league than games under his belt. Hope he stays healthy,” @Hobbs032321 furthered.