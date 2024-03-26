The New Orleans Pelicans have proven their resiliene through adversity this season. They even have a better road record (24-14) than home (20-13) after returning from a 3-1 road trip. Next up is a pivotal six-game homestand in the Smoothie King Center against a slew of playoff contenders. Sharpshooter Trey Murphy III, who is starting in place of the injured Brandon Ingram, shared scouting details on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the team's ‘big guard' mentality.
These ‘special' Pelicans are on track for one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. Achieving 50-win seasons takes depth and consistency that previous front offices were unable to establish. That's one mentality. The next step on the championship pathway involves victories in the playoffs. Murphy III says this team has that element, and it's due to a ‘big guard' mentality that has permeated the locker room.
“One of our coaches started (the ‘big guard' mentality mantra),” Murphy explained. “It's having our guards play physically and just try to have a big guard mentality even if you aren't the biggest…(Then) keep the same mentality all the way through the end of the season, that's really it. That's how we got here and that's how we are going to stay here.”
Murphy does not know if he will be staying in the starting lineup, becoming the Pelicans' entrenched sixth man or simply serving as a key reserve when Ingram returns to the floor. The Virginia alum has operated in all three roles with the Pelicans this season. He is starting in place of Ingram now, and forming a great partnership with CJ McCollum. Murphy's approach remains the same regardless of his role.
“Not necessarily. (The approach) is the same. That's how my career has been in the last two years,” stated Murphy. “It's been about just being ready to start or come off the bench. Either way, when you get out there it's ‘just hoop' and that's all.”
Pelicans need ‘active' Trey Murphy III rebounding, running
Murphy is more worried about his rebounding than whether his name is called during pregame introductions. The three-point threat will play around 30 minutes, keeping New Orleans' offense spaced around Zion Williamson. But grabbing boards gets Murphy engaged, with more ownership over the rhythm and pace of the game.
“It has been a challenge from the staff as well as my dad, to rebound the ball better,” Murphy shared. “I know when I rebound a lot better then I'm more active. I'm able to get into the game more. That's what I would attribute (better rebounding stats) to.”
The fan-favorite known as ‘Trigga Trey' has been a bigger part of the Pelicans' offense lately, especially since going off for a game-high 26 points in Madison Square Garden on February 27th. Murphy is averaging a very respectable 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 41.2% from three-point range over that timeframe.
New Orleans will need another big night from him on Tuesday against the Thunder in hopes of hold off the Los Angeles Clippers for fourth-place in the Western Conference standings. Murphy knows it too.
“(The Thunder) have a real high attention to detail with their defense. They protect the paint pretty well and play together as a unit to try and force turnovers, to get out in transition,” Murphy III explained. “That's where they are at their best and it's very similar to us and our defense.”