The national media is starting to warm up to the New Orleans Pelicans as serious contenders for at least a Western Conference finals spot. It is hard to ignore an NBA team going 17-6 over two months, especially when that squad is 11-3 over the past 14 road games. The success comes down to focus and controlling what's possible. The team advises everyone to leave the rest of the outside noise by a trash can outside of the locker room.
Willie Green deflects credit but the consistency of the Pelicans is impressive. New Orleans has not seen this level of competent basketball play since Anthony Davis led a first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. Green's simplified messaging has created a complex problem for the more favored Western Conference contenders to solve.
“Our focus is on being the best version of ourselves and reaching our potential as a team,” Green explained. “If no one is talking about us, that is fine. Let's continue to keep our heads down. Let's work. Let's stay together. Let's promote a beautiful brand of basketball. Let's have fun doing it but let's compete. That's what our guys and our staff are doing. It's been fun navigating through this season.”
CJ McCollum's leadership, experience paying off for Pelicans
CJ McCollum was on that Portland team that had title hopes. The 11-year veteran brought that experience to the Crescent City and is trying to cash in on what might be his best shot at a title, including those years with Damian Lillard. The Pelicans are responding well to adversity, passing one test McCollum knows is required during the postseason.
“We just have to go out and play. We don't need people to talk about us. We need to go out and execute, win games at home, win games on the road. Really, just prove to ourselves what we are capable of each night…,” McCollum said. “We've responded well, understanding what's at stake. Only so many games left, can't lose too many in a row. Especially in the West, the standings matter too much right now. (We're) sticking to our game plan, defending at a high level, and then trusting in our depth. We have a lot of guys capable of producing on both sides of the ball. Tonight they did that.”
The Lehigh University alum believes these Pelicans can put more than a scare into the top four teams out West. New Orleans has proven they can beat anyone on their best night. Of course, every top-level professional thinks the same way according to McCollum.
“I think that is how everybody approaches the game,” McCollum stated. “You feel like you are able to beat anyone, especially when you play your best basketball. You're also able to lose to anybody when you are not playing your best basketball. I think it's just about us focusing on our tendencies, our habits, our film, getting our work in each day, and getting our rest when we need to. We're responding well, especially in games that matter.”
McCollum sent out a warning before March Madness tipped off and the team is helping back up those claims. The Pelicans (43-27) need seven wins from their last dozen regular season games to eclipse the 50-win threshold. That is a great achievement but not the end goal for this group. It's why the approach has not changed down the stretch for a team looking to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament.
“We will just continue to stick to what we're being taught in game plan discipline, guarding with five, helping each other, running people off the line, holding teams to one shot, and taking care of the ball. We have been doing all of that stuff for two to three months now. We want to continue to sustain that level of play. Our offense will figure itself out. We have a lot of great players. If we continue to guard like that, we have a chance to do something special.”