On Friday, Aaron Judge was back patrolling right field for the New York Yankees for the first time since July 25, following a right flexor strain that sidelined him for over six weeks. Judge played all nine innings in the Yankees’ 7-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, who lead the American League East, at Yankee Stadium, though questions about his throwing ability emerged immediately.

In the first inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Nathan Lukes hit a single to right field. Judge fielded the ball while Daulton Varsho had not yet reached third base, but chose to throw to second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. instead of home. Varsho scored uncontested, giving Toronto a 3-0 lead. Statcast recorded Judge’s throw at 67.9 mph.

When questioned about why he didn’t attempt to throw home, Judge said:

“Just dropped the ball in. Throw it into the cutoff, man. It's a two-run single. What do you mean?”

Judge was then asked if he was capable of making the throw.

“I wouldn't be in the outfield if I wasn't able to make that throw,” he replied.

On why he didn’t go for the play at the plate, Judge explained, “Get it in. Get it to the cutoff, man. Let him do his thing.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone offered a limited explanation regarding Judge’s choice not to throw home.

“He’s in position to make the throw,” Boone said. “We’re handling it how we handle it.”

Judge entered the injured list on July 27 and began a throwing program shortly after serving the minimum 10 days. He appeared in 27 games as the designated hitter after his return, batting .242 with six home runs and an 0.888 OPS. Through Friday, Judge was hitting .322/.442/.661 with 43 home runs and 97 RBIs, keeping him in strong contention for a third American League MVP award, with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh also in the conversation.

Manager Boone indicated Judge will not play right field every day initially, splitting time between the outfield and designated hitter duties. Giancarlo Stanton, who had been filling in the outfield during Judge’s absence, returned to DH on Friday and hit a solo second-inning home run, his 19th of the season and 448th of his career, moving within one of Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jeff Bagwell for 41st place on the all-time list.

Boone stressed caution, saying, “He’s playing. He’s in there. He’s good enough to be in there. And hopefully it will continue to improve.”

Judge admitted he would not throw at full velocity immediately, likening the process to a baserunner recovering from a hamstring strain. Nonetheless, he expressed his determination to play in right field as often as possible.

The Yankees face a strategic balancing act between Judge’s arm health, Stanton’s defensive limitations, and keeping both bats in the lineup as the postseason approaches.