Everyone with a rooting interest in the New Orleans Pelicans was left holding their collective breaths when Brandon Ingram hit the floor early in a March 21 road loss to the Orlando Magic. It looked bad initially but an MRI revealed only a bone contusion, the best possible outcome all things considered. Ingram should be back before the NBA Playoffs if all goes well but the team has been going away from Ingram on offense recently.
That's just one reason the on-court product will look mostly the same down the stretch. Willie Green's group has been veering away from having Ingram shoulder as much of the offensive burdens. The CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III pairing worked wonders in a revenge road win over the Miami Heat. Zion Williamson and McCollum's chemistry outraced the Detroit Piston in the Motor City. Green even explained the Pelicans‘ strategy while Ingram was out after beating the Pistons.
One of Williamson, McCollum, or Murphy III has led the Pelicans in scoring for every game in March except for one. Ingram's historic 34-point night on March 1 against the visiting Indiana Pacers in a home-and-away baseball series is the exception. It should not come as a surprise to Green's coaching staff. Ingram's Usage Rate (27% this season) is down approximately five percent over the past 10 games.
Ingram was shooting a paltry 29.6% in the last ten games he played before limping off in Orlando. Green has to be worried not about the Pelicans offense but rather about how to get Ingram back on track in the last few regular season games. Even Ingram's free throw percentage was down to 76% over the team's past 10 games.
Averages of the past 10 games:
- Zion Williamson: 24.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 4.4 apg
- CJ McCollum: 17.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.3 apg
- Trey Murphy III: 17 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.6 apg
- Brandon Ingram: 14.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 5.5 apg
Pelicans without Brandon Ingram a blessing in disguise
The recent game log stats suggest a former All-Star possibly running on fumes. That's not good going into contract negotiations with a franchise that has never paid the luxury tax. Thankfully, the 25-year-old will get to rehab at home as the Pelicans have six consecutive games in the Smoothie King Center. McCollum and the rest of the team's encouragement should help keep Ingram's spirits high during this setback.
“We were all talking to him last night, trying to support him the best we can understanding the severity of what could have happened,” McCollum said in Miami. “When we found out (the MRI results) we were excited. We were telling him to take his time but obviously, we were happy that it wasn't something worse. We are going to hold it down for him while he is gone.”
It could be a blessing in disguise for the team, Ingram, and rookie Jordan Hawkins. Ingram gets a chance to refresh and Hawkins will possibly get some meaningful late-season minutes against playoff-caliber opponents. Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, and Larry Nance Jr. have a case for being the best four-man bench group in the NBA. These extra available minutes will help role players get reps with the other staters.
So sure, Ingram will be missed. However, the offensive production per night should not be bothered too much with Williamson, McCollum, and Murphy III leading the way.