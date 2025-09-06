The Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs 27-21 to kick off the 2025 NFL season with a statement victory in an International Series game at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. The win ended the Chargers’ seven-game losing streak to Kansas City and improved their record against the Chiefs to 4-19 over the past 23 meetings. It was also the Chiefs’ first regular-season loss abroad under coach Andy Reid, ending their undefeated streak in international games in London, Mexico City, and Frankfurt.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led a precise Chargers offense, finishing with 318 passing yards and three touchdowns, his first 300-yard, three-touchdown game since Week 10 of the 2023 season against Detroit. Herbert’s performance showcased the impact of an improved receiving corps and the strategic guidance of offensive coordinator Greg Roman. His decisive 19-yard scramble on a third-and-14 late in the fourth quarter effectively sealed the game for Los Angeles.

The game also featured a historic milestone for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen hauled in an 11-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter, becoming the third player in the Chargers' franchise history to reach 60 career touchdowns. The milestone came after a season in which Allen was briefly traded to the Chicago Bears following a contract dispute, making the achievement even more significant.

The Chargers’ scoring opened early in the first quarter when Herbert connected with Quintin Johnston for a 10-yard touchdown following an offsides penalty against Kansas City’s George Karlaftis. Cameron Dicker added three field goals throughout the first half, extending the lead to 13-3. The Chiefs added a 59-yard field goal by Harrison Butker late in the first half, but the Chargers remained in command.

The Chiefs looked to Patrick Mahomes to lead their comeback effort. Mahomes finished with 160 passing yards and 42 rushing yards in the second half, engineering multiple scoring drives, including a 37-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the fourth quarter. However, defensive plays from Los Angeles, including pressure from Derwin James Jr., and a methodical 11-play drive led by Herbert, completed by a 23-yard touchdown to Johnston, maintained the Chargers’ advantage.

Injuries affected both teams. Chargers right guard Mekhi Becton struggled with exhaustion and saw limited snaps due to a prior illness and missed training camp sessions. On the Chiefs’ side, receiver Xavier Worthy left early with a shoulder injury, while linebacker Drue Tranquill and cornerback Jaylen Watson also missed time. Worthy’s injury, combined with consecutive penalties, disrupted several of Kansas City’s drives.

The victory has provided Los Angeles with an early 1-0 lead in the AFC West and momentum heading into their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 15. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday, Sept. 14, in a rematch of the previous season’s Super Bowl.