The Boston Red Sox decided to call upon highly-touted prospect Payton Tolle to come into their starting rotation for the final month of the regular season. Tolle has done nothing but impress in the minor leagues, and even in his first career start, he was very impressive — going toe to toe with Paul Skenes and endearing himself to the Red Sox fanbase even though they weren't able to get the win. Alas, his second career start did not go quite as swimmingly.

On Friday, Tolle started against the Arizona Diamondbacks and was blown up in the early goings, allowing five earned runs in just 3.0 innings of work, leaving Red Sox manager Alex Cora no choice but to pull him early in an eventual 10-5 loss for Boston. While the Red Sox are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot at the moment, they can still realistically make a push for the division crown, so any loss can be costly.

Be that as it may, Tolle approached this setback he encountered with the poise of a 10-year MLB veteran, with the Red Sox youngster being level-headed even as he experienced the worst start of his career.

“You hate failing, but if you don’t fail, you’re not going to learn anything. I gotta pull something out of it. I can’t just go back to the hotel room and sit there and feel sorry for myself,” Tolle said, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

This is a good approach to have for the 22-year-old pitcher; after all, even the most accomplished pitchers in MLB history have had their fair share of struggles, one way or another.

It is definitely reassuring that the Red Sox trust him regardless, and that should continue as long as Tolle keeps up the hard work, learning from his past mistakes.

Payton Tolle will be a Red Sox staple for years to come

Tolle progressed very quickly through the minor leagues, as he is now in MLB even though he was just drafted in 2024. He's only 22 years of age as well, so the sky is the limit for this Red Sox southpaw.

In fact, Tolle received a vote of confidence from Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman even though he did not perform that well on Friday.

“He wouldn’t be making that start if we didn’t believe in him. So we believe that he gives us a great chance to win every time he steps out there. I look forward to the next one and many more after that,” Bregman said.