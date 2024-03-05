The New Orleans Pelicans got back on track in their most recent matchup and are now looking to take on another when they head out on the road to Toronto to take on the Raptors in this Tuesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
New Orleans (36-25) embarks on a road trip with a Tuesday night test against the Toronto Raptors. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram look to spearhead the Pelicans' high-octane offense, but they'll face a Raptors squad known for its grit and defensive tenacity. Toronto, led by the versatile RJ Barrett after their All-Star forward Scottie Barnes was lost to injury, aims to disrupt New Orleans' flow and grind out a win. This clash promises a battle of contrasting styles, making for a compelling matchup in the North.
Toronto (23-38) prepares for a shootout on Tuesday night as they host the explosive New Orleans Pelicans. The Pelicans, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram leading the charge, pose a serious offensive threat. The Raptors, known for their tenacious defense and relentless energy, will need to contain New Orleans' firepower. This matchup promises to be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair at Scotiabank Arena.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Raptors Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -370
Toronto Raptors: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +295
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The New Orleans Pelicans come into Toronto on Tuesday night as 8.5-point favorites against the Raptors, and they are favored to get the win as well as cover for the spread for good reason.
The Pelicans have one of the most dominant big men in the NBA right now in Zion Williamson. Zion is averaging over 22 points and 5 rebounds per game this season, and the Raptors simply don't have anyone who can match up with his combination of size, strength, and explosiveness.
Also, paired with Williamson is Brandon Ingram who is having an All-Star caliber season for New Orleans, averaging over 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. His versatility on offense makes him a tough cover for Toronto. While the Raptors have some talented wings like RJ Barrett, none of them have the dynamic offensive skill set that Ingram possesses.
The Pelicans also have been playing well as of late winning six of their last 10 games. They have surprisingly been a good team away from their home court as well with an 18-13 road record while covering 16 of those 31 games. The Raptors on the other hand are just 13-18 on their home court and against the spread at home as well.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Toronto Raptors host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, entering the game as heavy 8.5-point underdogs. However, the Raptors can cover that large spread playing at home.
RJ Barrett has opened eyes around the league after he was dealt to the Toronto Raptors from the New York Knicks with his impressive two-way play. The versatile guard stuffed the stat sheet this season by averaging 18 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. His combination of size, athleticism, and skill should help counter the Pelicans' talent and athleticism to an extent.
With Barnes sidelined, expect RJ Barrett to step up even further as the primary offensive weapon. Barrett's scoring ability and playmaking will be key in keeping the Raptors competitive. Freed from being the secondary option, he can play with more aggression. The Raptors have a reputation for relentless defense. The loss of Barnes hurts, but players like Ochai Agbaji and Immanuel Quickley can pick up the slack. They'll need to be particularly disruptive against Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, forcing the Pelicans into tough shots and turnovers.
Teams are often galvanized when a key player is injured. The Raptors have a “next man up” mentality, and I expect players like Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick to seize this chance to contribute. This kind of underdog energy can disrupt a favored team, especially on their home court.
Final Pelicans-Raptors Prediction & Pick
When you combine Zion and Ingram's dominance with how well New Orleans is playing right now, the Pelicans should be able to take care of business on the road in Toronto especially more so because they are without their All-Star forward. Their recent play shows they are the better team, and they have the firepower to cover an 8.5 point spread on the road in Toronto in this Tuesday night matchup.
Final Pelicans-Raptors Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -8.5 (-110), Under 229 (-110)