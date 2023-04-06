A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

History was made in the NBA on Thursday night. Twice. After the New York Knicks set a new Big 3 record, the New Orleans Pelicans matched the same record a few hours later. The odds of that happening have to be astronomically low, but somehow, it happened.

For starters, the Knicks trio of Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin each scored 30 or more points in a win against the Indiana Pacers. All three drained at least three triples on the evening as well, which is a first in league history.

Well, it didn’t take too long before the Pelicans matched the exact same record. Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy III all eclipsed the 30-point mark as well, while also sinking at least five treys apiece. Amazing.

For his part, New Orleans head coach Willie Green had a hilarious reaction to his trio’s big night. Coach Green could not help but throw it back to his days with the then-New Orleans Hornets:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“You mean to tell me David West, Chris (Paul), and myself didn’t score 30 in a game?” Green asked.

Willie on this stat: "You mean to tell me David West, Chris (Paul), and myself didn't score 30 in a game?" 😂 https://t.co/sSRWEoceBa pic.twitter.com/316RWeUaJT — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 6, 2023

Coach Green himself laughed after his hilarious quip, and the entire room busted out with laughter as well. Green played just one season with the Hornets, and this was during the 2010-11 season. Along with Chris Paul and David West, among others, Green helped lead New Orleans to the playoffs that year. The second-year coach will now be hoping to do the same with the Pelicans this year. Incidentally, it was the Los Angeles Lakers that eliminated the Hornets some 12 years ago, and Pelicans will now be hoping to return the favor should they face off against LeBron James and Co. in the Play-In tournament.