A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Leave it to Quentin Grimes (and Immanuel Quickley) to run the show for the New York Knicks. With the Knicks missing a number of key players Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers on the road, Grimes stepped up big time to help carry most of the load for the team in a 138-129 victory.

Quentin Grimes finished the game with a career-high 36 points, six rebounds, and five steals, while also knocking down a total of five 3-pointers. No Knicks player since 2007 had put together that kind of stat line in a single game until Wednesday when Grimes had his way from start to finish against the Pacers (h/t StatMuse).

Grimes shot 14-for-23 from the floor and also went 3-for-4 from the foul line. Together with Quickley, Grimes relentlessly roasted Indiana. Quickley had a magnificent performance of his own, as he ended up with 39 points on 14-for-26 shooting from the floor to go with six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 40 minutes.

The former Houston Cougars star has been balling out of late for the Knicks. Including the Pacers game, Quentin Grimes has scored at least 23 points in three of his last four outings. Last Sunday, he dropped 27 points with five assists and two rebounds in a win against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks played the Pacers without Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, but still managed to extend the team’s undefeated streak to five games. Quentin Grimes and the Knicks will play the New Orleans Pelicans on the road next on Friday before concluding their regular-season schedule at home with another meeting with the Pacers on Sunday.