The New Orleans Pelicans are using a rebound-and-run strategy to help Zion Williamson 'slowly but surely' get into peak condition before the NBA All-Star break.

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) are off to one of the best starts in franchise history but practically no one in the Big Easy was buying this team's stock over the past two weeks. Three straight demoralizing home losses by two points or fewer had fans and the front office wondering what exactly was brewing down in the locker room. Coach Willie Green's in-game decisions and Zion Williamson's weight clauses were under the microscope.

Being able to correct mistakes coming off of a win makes a big difference when discussing the Pelicans. A 112-105 home win over a pesky Utah Jazz team helped alleviate some of the concerns that popped up over the first 30 games. It might be an 82-game season but just one victory helped the team push back against the tides of negative narratives. Seeing Green, Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Larry Nance Jr. all crack smiles in the postgame press conference spoke volumes to anyone on the outside paying attention.

If those critics listen, they'll hear more evidence of a team unbothered by recent setbacks. It can be tough to get the former Duke star to talk about certain issues at times. However, Williamson addressed the subject of his weight and the team's troubles pulling out wins when playing with a lead after beating the Jazz.

“Yes sir. My body is definitely getting to where it needs to be. Slowly but surely figuring it out,” Williamson replied. “I'm just happy we won. At the end of the day, I just want to win. Nothing crazy, I just want to win.”

Zion Williamson still working to hit peak fitness

Zion Williamson has responded well to some harsh, borderline unprofessional criticism over the past few weeks. And it's not just the Pelicans offense that is starting to click. Both Ingram and Williamson's work on the defensive end this season has been commendable.

“I thought Zion's defense was incredible,” Green shared after beating Utah. “He was impactful on both ends of the floor. (Williamson) rebounded the ball. He was sharing the basketball with his teammates. We want to build on this momentum.”

The Pelicans are urging the 2019 NBA Draft first overall pick to rebound and run his way into peak conditioning. This tactic not only lets Williamson orchestrate the transition offense, but the ball-handling duties give him ownership over the results. It also keeps the opposition off-balance.

“It's big for all of us. It's big for our team when our guards and wings rebound,” Green explained. “We can't rely just on (Jonas Valanciunas). The reason is that when (Williamson and Brandon Ingram) rebound it initiates the break. The ball is already in their hands. They're taking off, they're going and they can score before the defense is set. That's some of our best basketball when we play that way.”

As for the loud and proud skeptics who rarely if ever step foot in the Smoothie King Center, well Green and the locker room fully support Williamson. Their positive reinforcements will drown out the chirping from the critics pumping out hot-takes.

“That's the key for him is just blocking out all of the noise. We know that inside of our locker room, in our organization, we have each other's back,” Green said. “We will block out that noise. He will block out that noise. We got to go out and play. That's the deal for us, just keep stacking days. We do that, we will be okay.”