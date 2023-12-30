Several members of the New Orleans Pelicans went out of their way to boast about Brandon Ingram's recent defensive intensity.

The return of Larry Nance Jr. and the Big three's offense will garner most of the headlines following a 112-105 win over the visiting Utah Jazz. Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, and Brandon Ingram scored over 20 points, but do not look past Ingram's defense. In fact, the former All-Star has dialed up the ‘intensity' on the other end of the court ever since a nine-turnover outing against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ingram has seven steals, nine blocks, and 23 points off of turnovers in the past six games. The UNC alum has 47 deflections, 20 loose balls recovered, is 4th on the team in contested two-pointers (69), and is only behind Herb Jones for contested three-pointers (83) this season.

The renewed focus on defense is obvious when compared to last year's numbers. Ingram had just 76 deflections, 21 loose balls recovered, 129 contested twos, 135 contested threes, 32 steals, and 19 blocks throughout all of last season. He is on pace to eclipse some of those marks before the NBA All-Star break.

Ingram receiving All-Star caliber compliments

Zion Williamson was quick with one word when describing Ingram's newfound feistiness on defense, intensity.

“B.I. knows what it feels like when somebody is being physical with him on offense. I think he has been kind of implementing that into his own defensive game,” Williamson said. “It's been working. I mean, each game it just gets better and better.”

Ingram's defense might be underappreciated around the league but CJ McCollum was unequivocal, siding with Williamson's take.

“B.I. can guard man. He is engaged. He is blocking shots. He is accepting matchups. (Colin) Sexton was getting to the paint, he was hitting threes,” McCollum said. “B.I. took the challenge and got some crucial stops for us. He switched up on Markkanen. I think a lot of our defensive is predicated on switching as we get healthy and have more long wings or forwards who can guard.”

“I think you are seeing his total game. He got the middy (mid-range) and can get to the basket. (Ingram) shooting threes now…The more active he is on defense the easier it is for us to start the break right,” McCollum continued. “He's initiating the offense because he can get the rebound and push. You see how well he finishes around the basket so that'll be important for us (going forward).”

Head coach Willie Green thinks Ingram has all the talent in the world to be a two-way star.

“(Ingram) is accepting the challenge,” Green said. “We are challenging all of our guys to be better defensively and offensively. B.I., he has the capability with his size, and his athletic ability, to be a really solid two-way player. We know what he can do offensively but now it's like let's lock into our defense because when we do our offense is that much better.”

Pelicans need All-Stars to lead by example

Double-digit leads and third-quarter lulls have been a problem for the Pelicans, with blame shared equally between players and coaches. Ingram poured in 12 points out of the halftime break as New Orleans reclaimed a six-point lead going into the final 12 minutes of regulation. However, it looked like another blown opportunity was happening again. The Jazz drew within a point (99-98) with 2:59 remaining. Thankfully, the Pelicans pulled out a tough, momentum-swinging win.

Zion Williamson finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. CJ McCollum added 22 points, 6 assists, and 3 rebounds. Brandon Ingram (26 points) led all scorers to beat the Jazz though. He also led by example.

Ingram's intense leadership on defense is an encouraging sign Willie Green has got the full attention of the locker room, from two-way contracts to the two All-Stars. They just have to play this brand of basketball another 45-50 games to ensure an NBA Playoffs spot.