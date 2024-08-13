The Pittsburgh Penguins failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. Pittsburgh made massive NHL Free Agency moves this time last summer to be more competitive. However, things didn't work out, and the Penguins were sellers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. The Penguins traded Jake Guentzel among other moves at the deadline.

This summer, Pittsburgh operated with more caution. There was no major long-term contract handed out to star free agents. Pittsburgh targeted younger depth options once the market opened on July 1. As a result, a lot of their available roster spots are likely set. It's only the fringes of the roster where we'll see some competition in training camp.

The Penguins could certainly make a push for the playoffs in 2025. However, they will need some help and luck to make it. With this in mind, here are two potential Penguins breakout candidates who could aid in their postseason efforts in the season ahead.

Jack St. Ivany is a name to watch

The Penguins are in a rather precarious situation with their defense. Contract talks with Marcus Pettersson have reportedly been delayed until Sidney Crosby signs a new contract. As a result, the Penguins have just two defensemen outside of Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson signed past this season: Sebastian Aho and Ryan Graves.

This could open some room on the roster for a younger player. Jack St. Ivany likely has an inside track should Pittsburgh give an opportunity to one of its younger defensemen. St. Ivany played 14 games in 2023-24 and averaged nearly 14 minutes a night during those contests.

St. Ivany had an alright cup of coffee in the NHL this past season. In the year ahead, there is a clear path for him to make the team full-time. He currently figures to slot in on the third pairing on the right side of the blueline. He could initially pair with Matt Grzelcyk on the back end.

Overall, the Penguins need their defensive group to step up in 2024-25. If St. Ivany can make an impact in his first full season, Pittsburgh should be in a great spot. And they could very well challenge for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Valtteri Puustinen could make strides

Valtteri Puustinen played extended NHL hockey for the first time in his career this past season. He didn't turn a ton of heads in terms of his counting stats. The Finnish forward scored five goals and 20 points in 52 games in 2023-24.

Pusstinen had some very impressive analytical stats, though. In fact, he had the highest Goals For Percentage (60.45) of any Penguins forward who played at least 500 total minutes last season, via Evolving Hockey. Additionally, only Jake Guentzel had a higher Expected Goals For Percentage than Puustinen this past year.

Pusstinen did perform about as expected when talking about Goals For Per 60 Minutes. But these numbers show that he had an immensely positive impact on the offense when he was on the ice. And this is a trend that could certainly continue next season.

Pusstinen could earn himself more ice time in the season ahead, as well. Rickard Rakell is currently projected as the second-line right wing. If the veteran forward struggles, Pusstinen could receive a shot in the top-six. And if he builds on 2023-24, he could certainly help the Penguins push for the playoff spot they missed out on the last two seasons.