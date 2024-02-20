The Penguins and Erik Karlsson remain focused on the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Pittsburgh missed last year for the first time in 16 years. You have to go back to the early and mid-2000s to find the last time Pittsburgh missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons. For players like Erik Karlsson, this has been an unacceptable season.

The Penguins find themselves in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division. Furthermore, they are nine points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final playoff spot in the East. Having won just three of their last 10 games, Pittsburgh is watching their playoff hopes fade quickly.

Karlsson knows what the mission was at the beginning of the year. While the mission remains the same, Pittsburgh is facing an even greater task at this point. They simply need to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs before anything else.

“We knew that was going to be a task itself, but I think the ultimate goal here has been, and always will be, to win the Cup. I think that we have to find a way right now just to find a way to have the privilege to play for that,” the Penguins star said, via NHL.com.

Penguins' Erik Karlsson talks team's offensive struggles

One of the biggest reasons for Pittsburgh's struggles is their offense. The Penguins aren't bad defensively. In fact, they've allowed the fewest goals of any non-wild-card team in the East. Furthermore, they've allowed the third-fewest goals in the entire league. However, they have had trouble scoring at certain points this season.

“We just have to find that balance that I know that we have in here, where we are a dangerous team,” Karlsson said, via NHL.com. “We can create a lot and score a lot of goals as well and, simultaneously, play good defense. That's what we're trying to get to right now.”

Pittsburgh believes Karlsson can help provide a spark to this team. The future Hall of Famer is coming off a historic 101-point season with the San Jose Sharks a year ago. So far, he has 38 points, which ranks fourth among Penguins skaters in scoring. However, there could still be more we have yet to see this year.

“I still think that there's another level to ‘Karl' that we're trying to unlock here,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said, via NHL.com. “I think it's an important element of us having success moving forward.”

Erik Karlsson and the Penguins are trying to avoid the ultimate disappointment this year. It's certainly an uphill battle, but it isn't impossible. Pittsburgh is certainly a team to watch as the regular season nears its conclusion.