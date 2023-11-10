The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they will retire legendary right wing Jaromir Jagr's jersey with a special video

The Pittsburgh Penguins are honoring former right winger Jaromir Jagr by retiring his jersey on February 18th. The Penguins announced the retirement of his No. 68 jersey with a special video in which Jagr said, “Pittsburgh, I'm coming home.”

Jagr had a storied career with the Penguins. After he was drafted fifth overall in 1990, he won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 1991 and 1992. Jaromir Jagr played for the Penguins from 1990-2001, when he was traded to the Washington Capitals because Pittsburgh could no longer afford him. He spent three years with the Capitals before going on to the New York Rangers for four years. He then played for the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames in the NHL.

Even at 51 years old, the ageless still hasn't retired. He now plays for Kladno, a team in the Czech Republic. He has also competed for the Czech Republic, winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games with his home country in 1998.

Jaromir Jagr has accumulated numerous accolades over his multi-decade NHL career. He's a 7x NHL first All-Star team and has played in the game 13 times. He's led the NHL in points five different times and won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP in 1999, while with the Penguins. Jagr owns the NHL record for most game-winning goals with 135, and has the career record for most points and assists by a right wing. Overall, Jagr has the second-most points in NHL history, trailing just the GOAT Wayne Gretzky.

Now, the Penguins will finally celebrate their legendary right wing this season on February 18th.