Jaromir Jagr has been out of the NHL since the 2017-18 season, but that doesn't mean he has given up on hockey just yet. Jagr immediately returned to the Czech Republic after retiring from the NHL to play for his hometown team Rytin Kladno in the Czech Extraliga. Jagr has already spent five seasons playing for Kladno, and it looks like he will be suiting up for another one in the 2023-24 season.

Jagr, who also owns Kladno, has been playing hockey for an astoundingly long time. Jagr started playing professional hockey at the age of 15, and hasn't stopped since, even now at the ripe age of 51. And that won't be stopping this upcoming season, as Jagr has confirmed on social media that he will be returning for at least one more season with Kladno.

35 years since making his professional debut with Kladno, another season is on the horizon for Jaromír Jágr. 🐐 📸: @68Jagr on IG pic.twitter.com/cRucYKq7g4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 16, 2023

Jaromir Jagr has slowed down a bit, as he played in only 26 games last season, racking up five goals and nine assists on the season. But the fact that he's still able to lace up his skates and go out and play competitive hockey at this point in his life is wildly impressive. Jagr just continues to showcase his ridiculous longevity, and he still isn't slowing down, even at 51 years old.

Jagr's incredible ability to play high-level hockey at an older age has made him quite popular among fans, and his decision to not retire just yet will surely get folks fired up. Jagr has admitted that retirement for him is close, but he remains one of the top draws at his own club, and it seems safe to say that fans will be turning out to see Jagr take the ice once again during the 2023-24 season.