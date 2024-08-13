The Pittsburgh Penguins are on a mission to improve their roster after an underwhelming showing during the 2023-24 season. The Penguins are wasting no time, as they have engaged in a pivotal trade with the Nashville Predators centered around center Cody Glass.

While the full details have yet to surface, Glass is being traded from Nashville to Pittsburgh, Elliotte Friedman reports.

Through six regular season games, Cody Glass amassed six goals and seven assists for 13 points in 2023-24. He looks to add serviceable depth to a Penguins team eyeing major improvement.

Glass spent the first two years of his career with the Vegas Golden Knights before his stint with the Predators. The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Glass joined the Vegas for the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 66 total games with the Golden Knights before joining Nashville for 2021-22, and after one season, he experienced a breakout.

Glass played a career-high 72 games along with totals of 14 goals, 21 assists, and 35 points in 2022-23. The Predators failed to make the playoffs, but Glass contributed to the team's run in 2023-24. Nashville finished the year with a 47-30-5 record and accumulated 99 points, which placed them fourth in the Central Division. The Predators made the postseason but lost to the Vancouver Canucks in the first round.

On the other side, the Penguins found themselves without a playoff opportunity in 2024. Pittsburgh went 38-12-12 and accumulated 88 points, which saw them place fifth in the Metropolitan Division. Despite their subpar finish to the year, ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry named two prime candidates who break out for the Predators during the upcoming season.

McKinstry named up-and-coming defenseman Jack St. Ivany and forward Valtteri Puustinen. Ivany could get an increased opportunity with Pittsburgh given the track he is on. Meanwhile, Pusstinen is bracing for a breakout considering 2023-24 was the first time in his career he played extended hockey.

It will be interesting to how the Penguins fare as they look to climb the division.