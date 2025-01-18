The Pittsburgh Penguins waived Tristan Jarry on Wednesday after a rough 2024-25 campaign. This opened the way for veteran Alex Nedeljkovic to receive the bulk of playing time in the crease. He received his first start as the new primary goaltender on Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres. He took full advantage, making NHL history as he led his team to a win.

Nedeljkovic recorded an assist on Cody Glass's second-period goal which made the game 3-1 at the time. Moreover, he capped off the win with a goalie goal, scoring on an empty net to cement a 5-2 victory. The Penguins goalie skated to the bench and leaped into the arms of his teammates in celebration after the goal.

Expand Tweet

Goalie goals are always exciting to see as they are rather uncommon in the NHL. However, this goalie goal is particularly notable. Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in league history to record a goal and an assist in a single game, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Alex Nedeljkovic keeps Penguins in Wild Card race

The Penguins have found themselves in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they once held a Wild Card spot. They have fallen slightly behind the 8 Ball as of late. But Alex Nedeljkovic has kept them above water with his performance.

The Sabres peppered the Penguins goalie with shots on Friday night. However, it wasn't enough. Nedeljkovic turned aside 40 shots on goal as he led Pittsburgh to a win. He received support from Glass, who recorded an assist of his own in addition to his goal.

The Penguins moved to 19-20-8 with their win on Friday night. This is good for 46 points on the year. Pittsburgh is tied on points with the Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers, two teams also chasing a Wild Card spot. All three teams are two points back of the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators, and three points back of the Boston Bruins, who own the final Wild Card spot.

The Penguins certainly needed a big win, as well. Pittsburgh entered play Friday having lost nine of their previous 12 games. They have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last two seasons. The Penguins hope to make the postseason in 2025 and hope to keep themselves in the race with a win in their next contest against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.