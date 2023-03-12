It has been an up-and-down season for Casey DeSmith and his Pittsburgh Penguins this season, but the goaltender may have authored the save of the year in Pittsburgh’s 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday.

Casey DeSmith with a save of the year candidate to preserve the Penguins’ (-275) lead

pic.twitter.com/sTKjcVzJEa — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 11, 2023

With the Penguins holding onto a slim 2-1 lead in the third period, Flyers winger Owen Tippett slipped over to the left side of the offensive zone and was fully prepared when DeSmith made a save and sent a rebound his way. Tippett fired a slap shot from inside the faceoff circle that appeared destined to tie the score.

DeSmith scrambled to his right, raised his stick and deflected the puck out of harm’s way with the inside portion of his paddle. ABC analyst Brian Boucher, a former Flyers goalie, was dumbfounded by the save and there was significant reaction on Twitter.

Casey DeSmith with a save of the year candidate to preserve the Penguins’ (-275) lead

pic.twitter.com/sTKjcVzJEa — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) March 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeSmith making all kinds of save in the third. — Michael Schuerlein (@islesblogger) March 11, 2023

DeSmith with an incredible paddle save to deny Tippett another goal. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) March 11, 2023

DeSmith made 31 saves in the game, and the Penguins broke the game open with three goals after the goaltender made his remarkable save.

The Penguins have won 6 of their last 8 games, and they are holding on to the No. 1 Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They have a 33-22-10 record for 76 points, the same number as the New York Islanders. The Penguins rank higher in the standings than New York because they have played fewer games.

Casey DeSmith has a rather ordinary 3.22 goals against mark this season with a .906 save percentage. He has struggled on several occasions but his shocking save on Tippett helped the Penguins gain a much-needed victory and will likely serve as the individual highlight of his season.