The Pittsburgh Penguins are working through a tough season on the ice. The Penguins certainly played better as of late, having won six of their last nine games. However, they remain in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. Only two points separate them from the last-placed Columbus Blue Jackets, as well. All of this makes the news regarding defenseman Marcus Pettersson all the more crushing.

Pettersson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced. The Penguins rearguard suffered the injury on Saturday when he collided awkwardly with the end boards against the Ottawa Senators. This will be the first time since April 2023 that Pettersson will miss a game.

“He’s a tough guy to replace on our group at defense back there. He’s a stabilizing defenseman no matter what pair we put him with,” head coach Mike Sullivan said, via the team's official website. “He just has a real conscientious game on both sides of the puck.”

Penguins react to brutal Marcus Pettersson injury

Pettersson joined the Penguins back in 2018 when he was traded by the Anaheim Ducks for Daniel Sprong. Since joining Pittsburgh, he has emerged as one of the team's more consistent and steady blueliners. Pettersson is in a contract year, though, sparking trade rumors around him.

For now, trade discussion goes out the window. The Penguins are looking to get him back on the ice healthy. And it's clear that the 28-year-old has garnered a ton of respect in the Pittsburgh locker room over the years.

“He's an unbelievable teammate. First and foremost, he's just a great person,” said Sullivan, via the team's official website. “He's one of the more well-liked guys in our dressing room.”

“Petey, I feel like, always finds a way to come out of those OK. He bends so many different ways, he’s crazy,” Sidney Crosby said. “But that one, obviously it’s always scary when you see that, whoever it is. But, he’s been in a few of those and found a way to get through it. So, hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

The Penguins certainly hope to have Pettersson back sooner rather than later. However, the show on the ice must continue without the 28-year-old for now. Pittsburgh is looking for their seventh win in 10 contests when they take on the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Let's see how Pittsburgh moves forward without one of its more consistent and reliable defenders.