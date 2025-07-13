The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently in the midst of the 2025 offseason, having dished out multiple $100 million-plus contracts so far this summer after their Western Conference Finals loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Timberwolves are now officially under the ownership of a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore after a years-long saga that finally ended with the recent sale of the team.

Recently, Rodriguez got 100% real about how his time with the New York Yankees and their owner George Steinbrenner influenced his approach with Minnesota.

“He had his line that the only thing more important than winning is breathing,” said Rodriguez, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). “I'm kind of sick like that.”

He also added that “This is not a hobby. “This is the most important thing in my life, outside of my family, my close ones. There's nothing that even comes close to it.”

A big upcoming season for the Wolves

Article Continues Below

The Timberwolves are looking for ways to get over the Western Conference Finals barrier that has been their downfall over the past two seasons. Minnesota clearly has no issues performing and even elevating their level of play in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but both of their appearances in the Western Conference Finals have been largely uncompetitive.

Anthony Edwards is closing in on a spot among the top five players in the game today, and the Timberwolves recently helped solidify their future by re-signing Naz Reid and Julius Randle to long term contract extensions.

Still, it's unclear at this point how the Timberwolves have gotten themselves any closer to the level of teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. While young players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. displayed some promise last year, the Timberwolves also lost key wing defender Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

Even with a committed owner as Rodriguez seems to be, there's only so much teams can do in the way of roster improvement due to the league's current salary cap structure.