It hasn't been as busy an offseason as fans of the Golden State Warriors were probably hoping it would be. The team looks poised to run back largely the same group as last year, which bowed out in the second round following the team's midseason trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Star point guard Stephen Curry has been using this summer as a chance to continue to work on his golf swing, which is widely considered to be among the best in the NBA.

During a recent golf outing, Curry saw that a makeshift basketball goal had made its way onto the course, and of course the fans in attendance were excited to see him take a jump shot. Instead, Curry lofted the ball from behind his head, and on his second attempt, he was stunned to see that the ball had wedged itself above the backboard.

Curry's priceless reaction to the shot was captured by Warriors on NBCS on X, formerly Twitter.

It's not often that you see Stephen Curry end up with a wedgie shot, but of course, most of the jumpers he takes in game are when he's facing the basket, not the other way around.

Can the Warriors rebound?

As previously noted, fans of the Warriors were probably hoping that the team would be a little bit busier than they have been so far this offseason.

Granted, it's not exactly easy to restructure a team with three gigantic contracts on the roster in Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

Instead, it appears that head coach Steve Kerr and company will be banking on continued ascension from younger players like Quentin Post and Brandin Podziemski, among others, to help propel them to new heights in 2025-26.

The Warriors also have a decision to make about wing Jonathan Kuminga, who might be the fourth most talented player on the roster but whose fit in Kerr's system has been the subject of question at times.

In any case, it looks like any chance of the Warriors looking much different by the time next season rolls around has passed them by.