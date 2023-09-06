The retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins front office is not stopping at the hiring of new general manager Kyle Dubas. The Penguins announced Wednesday that they hired Doug Wilson as senior advisor of hockey operations.

Wilson will “provide counsel, opinions and expertise to hockey operations leadership on all matters including personnel decisions,” according to the team.

“Doug will serve as a source of both experience and wisdom to our entire hockey operations department,” Dubas said in a statement released by the team. “His ability to maintain high standards of performance and professionalism over two decades with the Sharks is the type of consistency we all aspire to these positions.”

Following a Hall of Fame career as a player, Wilson served as the general manager of the San Jose Sharks from 2003-2022. During his tenure the Sharks made the playoffs 14 times, winning five division titles. Wilson guided San Jose to the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016. The Sharks lost to the Penguins in six games.

Wilson's playing career saw him earn eight All-Star selections and the Norris Trophy, as he was named the top defenseman in the NHL in 1982. He spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks before playing his final two NHL seasons with the Sharks. He ranks 16th among defensemen in career points and retired in 1993 after 16 NHL seasons.

The Penguins cleaned house after missing the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons, firing GM Ron Hextall and president Brian Burke. Dubas left the Toronto Maple Leafs when his contract expired in June after serving as the team's GM for five seasons.