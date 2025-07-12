When it comes to the Indiana Fever, injuries have been a concern with Caitlin Clark. She has had to fight tooth and nail against a recent string of quad and groin injuries.

On that subject, Clark shares a kinship with Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. They also share a deep, abiding appreciation for one another.

They have an evident passion for the game and the state of Indiana. Clark alluded to that during a Fever press conference.

Clark also mentioned that Haliburton had a meeting that conflicted with a scheduled game, so he rearranged it to watch the Fever.

“He loves basketball. He certainly loves the Fever and he loves this state,” she said.

Haliburton will be out all of next season with an Achilles injury he sustained during Game 7 of the NBA Finals. As for Clark, she's been battling back the injuries.

However, she has put some solid numbers. Currently, Clark is averaging 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and five assists per game. Meanwhile, the Fever are currently 9-10.

Clark was recently named honorary captain for the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on July 19. As it turns out, Clark and Haliburton's mutual respect goes a long way.

Tyrese Haliburton's fandom of the Fever and vice versa

When the Pacers were making their run to the Finals, Clark was front and center. It seemed as if Clark brought good luck to the Pacers because they won when she was there.

That same energy is being extended back to the Fever via Haliburton. He is following in the footsteps of other prominent NBA players who have become fervent supporters of the WNBA.

Others included the late Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Chris Paul. They sit courtside at games, become friends with the players, and follow their exploits in every way possible.