The Denver Broncos will close out their 2025 preseason on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Sean Payton confirmed that his starters, including rookie quarterback Bo Nix, will see limited action. The plan is for starters to take 8–10 snaps in New Orleans.

“That’s not just etched in stone — and then [we’ll] get into our second phase and third phase,” Payton said Thursday. “I’ve said this each week, there’s still some real important decisions to be made.”

Nix, who played 19 snaps (25% of offensive reps) in the preseason opener while completing 6-of-11 passes for 31 yards, sat out the second exhibition. He will return under center for one or two drives at Caesars Superdome, where Denver will face rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will start for New Orleans. Payton, who handed play-calling duties to assistants Davis Webb and Joe Lombardi in previous games, will resume calling plays himself in the finale.

The Broncos’ offensive rotation has shifted following the trade of wide receiver Devaughn Vele to New Orleans in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Payton explained that Denver was not actively shopping Vele, but multiple teams expressed interest, and the Saints’ offer was too good to pass up.

He admitted it was one of the hardest trades of his career, comparing it to the 2014 move that sent Darren Sproles out of New Orleans. With Vele gone, wideouts Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield have seen their depth chart roles elevated.

On the injury front, several Broncos missed Thursday’s practice, including running back Jaleel McLaughlin, who was absent following the birth of his first child. The team also sidelined fullback Michael Burton (hamstring), linebacker Drew Sanders (foot), tight end Nate Adkins (ankle), and cornerback Jahdae Barron (soft-tissue).

Payton noted Barron is fine and expected to play against New Orleans. Adkins, meanwhile, is projected to return two to three weeks into the regular season, keeping him on the active roster rather than short-term injured reserve. Denver must trim its roster to 53 players by August 26, two days after the preseason finale.

The Saints will also use Saturday as a dress rehearsal. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said many starters will see their first action of the preseason, including defensive ends Cameron Jordan, Chase Young, and Carl Granderson, as well as linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner.

Injuries could sideline offensive linemen Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga, but the majority of New Orleans’ first-team unit will play. After Rattler’s start, the Saints will rotate in rookie Tyler Shough and third-year quarterback Jake Haener.