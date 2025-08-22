The New York Giants hosted the New England Patriots in the preseason on Thursday, and quarterback Jaxson Dart didn't waste much time making his presence felt.

With 13 minutes left in the first quarter, Dart fired a laser of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Gunner Olszewski for the game's first score, 7-0. It was a perfect pass if there was one, further showing the talent of the highly touted rookie.

The play impressed former NFL coach Jon Gruden, who took to X to praise the 22-year-old Dart.

“Look at Jaxson Dart, man!” said Gruden.

Look at Jaxson Dart, man!! pic.twitter.com/MQUQfBAAKx — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) August 22, 2025

The Giants led the Patriots at halftime, 14-10.

The 62-year-old Gruden previously admitted that he's rooting for Dart. He now works as an analyst, but is still looking to return to the NFL. Gruden led the Oakland Raiders to the Super Bowl title in 2003.

Dart has continued to turn heads since being selected by New York as the 25th overall pick out of Ole Miss. Some are saying that he could be the steal of the draft, underscoring the upside of Dart as a future star.

He, however, will have to wait for his turn on the Giants, as he's currently third in the depth chart behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Jameis Winston. For what it's worth, he'll surely learn a lot from the two veteran signal-callers.

The Giants are looking to win their third straight assignment in the preseason after beating the Buffalo Bills, 34-25, and the New York Jets, 31-12.

As of writing, the Giants are comfortably ahead, 21-10, in the third quarter. Dart has thrown 6-of-12 for 81 yards, with Winston and third-year Tommy DeVito also seeing action under center.