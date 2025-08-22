The Indianapolis Colts were looking for a veteran quarterback to push third-year passer Anthony Richardson in training camp. After the Colts selected Richardson fourth overall in the 2023 draft, the former Florida standout failed to live up to expectations. Indianapolis brought in former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones to compete for the starting job. And after outperforming Richardson, Jones was named the Colts’ QB1.

Like Richardson, Jones was an early first-round pick who flashed tantalizing upside but ultimately underachieved as a starter. So Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked what makes his new quarterback situation different. Specifically, why should he be trusted to oversee a Jones revival after failing to develop the talented yet underachieving QB he’s had in-house the last three years.

“I think when you go through a process, and Daniel's going into year [seven] and had some highs there in New York, and then had some lows. But the way he’s attacked it. The communication that I’ve had with him, that Jim Bob [Cooter] has had with him, that Cam [Turner] has had with him. It’s been very fluid in that regard. So, I feel confident in that,” Steichen said, per The Athletic’s James Boyd.

Can Daniel Jones succeed with the Colts?

Article Continues Below

While the coaching staff appears to favor Jones’ experience, Colts fans are not thrilled with the decision. The feeling is that Steichen and company essentially gave up on Richardson after just 15 starts over two seasons. And Indy is moving on from their former fourth overall pick for a quarterback that just got run out of New York.

Despite the starting gig appearing entirely up in the air just a week ago, Jones will not have a short leash. Now that a decision has been made, the Colts are committing to the veteran signal caller. Steichen is hopeful that Jones will remain the starting QB for the entire 2025 season.

For his part, Richardson took the news well. He told reporters he respected the Colts’ choice, saying he would continue working on improving. Additionally, Jones winning the job doesn’t mean that Richardson will be traded. He’s currently the team’s backup quarterback.

Of course, the Colts will have to make a decision on Richardson’s fifth-year option after the season. It's unlikely that the team invests $15 million or so to keep Richardson as a backup. However, Jones is playing on a one-year deal in 2025. So the Colts could have yet another quarterback controversy in 2026.