With Patrick Mahomes under center and Andy Reid orchestrating the show, the Kansas City Chiefs have managed to stay on top even in years when they’ve looked more vulnerable. Yet as the 2025 season approaches, there are cracks forming that Kansas City cannot afford to ignore. The Chiefs’ formula has worked for years, of course, but no dynasty lasts forever without tough roster decisions. One such move could involve trimming a crowded cornerback group to secure depth in other areas and ensure long-term flexibility.

The Chiefs’ Preseason So Far

Mahomes, of course, is coming off a season in which he posted career lows in both passing yards and yards per attempt. The Chiefs finished just 15th in total points scored last season. This raised fair questions about how they continue to win at such a high level. The answer lies in their defense. In 2024, Kansas City allowed only 19.2 points per game, which was the fourth-fewest in the league. That side carried the team through stretches when the offense sputtered. Maintaining that defensive health will once again be essential if Reid is to add another Lombardi Trophy to the collection. However, even with that strength, the front office must take proactive steps to balance the roster for the gauntlet of another AFC campaign.

On the offensive side, much hinges on Rashee Rice. Though he is no longer expected to serve a four-game suspension, Rice enters 2025 under pressure to prove he can once again be the team’s top wideout. Training camp has shown flashes of the explosiveness and yards-after-catch ability that fueled his breakout. Still, consistency will be the real test. If he comes out strong in September, the Chiefs could rediscover their offensive edge. If not, the burden will fall heavily on 35-year-old Travis Kelce as Mahomes' reliable safety valve. On the flip side, Kelce is undeniably nearing the twilight of his career.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Kansas City Chiefs must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

Why Kansas City Needs to Clear Space at Corner

One of the most overlooked aspects of Kansas City’s run of dominance has been its ability to stockpile and develop cornerbacks. Trent McDuffie has blossomed into a star, while Jaylen Watson and others have carved out meaningful roles. The Chiefs also doubled down this offseason by signing Kristian Fulton and drafting Nohl Williams in the third round. That gives the team both proven experience and promising youth at the position.

That depth is enviable, but it also creates tough roster math. Carrying too many corners can clog snaps, stall development, and limit opportunities to address other pressing needs. For players like Joshua Williams, it leaves little room to grow. Williams was a fourth-round pick in 2022. He has been a steady depth piece but not a standout. He’s played no more than 38 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in a season, producing 91 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and one interception over three years. His advanced metrics tell the story: a career passer rating allowed of 91.3 and a 51.6 percent completion rate against him—solid, but not elite.

In 2024, Pro Football Focus graded him at 64.3 overall with a 68.3 coverage grade. With that, he ranks 57th out of 222 qualifying cornerbacks. Respectable numbers, but nothing that screams irreplaceable. And with him playing deep into preseason games, it’s clear the Chiefs view him more as a roster bubble player than a long-term contributor.

The Trade That Makes the Most Sense

Kansas City Chiefs: CB Joshua Williams to Tennessee Titans (or any other team) for 2026 late-round pick

This move would benefit both franchises. For Kansas City, it clears a logjam in the secondary, recoups a draft pick, and opens space to potentially add depth at other positions. This may include spots along the defensive line, where Felix Anudike-Uzomah’s injury has left the Chiefs thinner than they’d like. While Williams is a capable backup, he’s no longer essential given the influx of talent in the secondary.

For the Titans or any other possible trade partner, this trade provides immediate value. Tennessee’s cornerback group has been one of the weakest in the league, and Williams, at just 25 years old, still has the upside to develop into a reliable starter with more playing time. He’s physical, experienced in big games, and could stabilize a unit that desperately needs consistency. A fifth or sixth-round pick is a small price to pay for a player who has logged playoff snaps and knows what it takes to win in January.

A Familiar Trade Partner

This wouldn’t be the first time these two front offices did business. The Chiefs and Titans recently worked out the L’Jarius Sneed trade, so the communication channels are open and trust is established. A Williams-for-pick deal would be relatively straightforward compared to blockbuster trades. This makes it feasible to pull off before Week 1.

Sure, other teams might inquire. However, Tennessee at this point looks like the cleanest fit. They have the need, the cap space, and the draft flexibility to take on Williams without hesitation. Meanwhile, Kansas City avoids letting him play out his final contract year with little return.

Why It’s Time to Act

The Chiefs have thrived by being proactive rather than reactive. Moving Joshua Williams now fits that philosophy. He’s not a liability, but he’s not critical either. Instead of letting him languish at the bottom of the depth chart, Kansas City can flip him for future value and maintain the balance that has made them perennial contenders.

As Mahomes and Reid gear up for another title run, every roster spot matters. The defense is the bedrock of this team. However, that doesn’t mean the front office should hoard depth where it isn’t needed. By executing this trade, Kansas City strengthens its long-term outlook while giving a young player a chance to reboot his career elsewhere.

A Small Move With Big Impact

Dynasties aren’t maintained by splashy moves alone. They’re sustained by smart, efficient decisions on the margins. Trading Williams to Tennessee for a sixth-round pick won’t dominate headlines. Still, it could keep the Chiefs’ roster lean, balanced, and ready for another Super Bowl run. Sometimes, the smallest trades are the ones that keep a championship window wide open.