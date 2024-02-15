Red Wings, Blue Jackets could play outdoors.

On Saturday, the NHL will begin its annual Stadium Series games. The New Jersey Devils will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday before the New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders on Sunday. As for 2025, a recent teaser should get fans of the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets excited.

The teaser was shared by ESPN commentator John Buccigross. Buccigross posted a picture of the Red Wings logo, the Blue Jackets logo, and a photo of Ohio State's football stadium. His caption indicates this game could take place in early March 2025.

At long last. It's happening. Likely Saturday March 1, 2025 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wdjTz2ObRL — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 15, 2024

Detroit and Columbus are having two different 2023-24 seasons. The Winged Wheel is firmly in playoff contention, their recent 8-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers notwithstanding. Columbus, on the other hand, are firmly in contention for the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Red Wings, Blue Jackets' outdoor experience

Despite the gap in success, both teams have exciting players to show off. The Blue Jackets have second-overall pick Adam Fantilli, veteran Johnny Gaudreau, and a few young prospects who could skate in the game. The Red Wings, meanwhile, have Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and potentially Patrick Kane if he re-signs.

What's truly interesting is their gap in outdoor experience. Detroit has played in four outdoor games. In fact, they have played in two Winter Classics. They won the third-ever Winter Classic in 2009 before losing as the hosts in 2014. They then played a Stadium Series game in 2016 and a Centennial Classic in 2017.

However, the Blue Jackets have never skated in an outdoor game. Columbus entered the NHL in 2000. They are currently in the midst of their 23rd season in the league. However, they have not received an outdoor game in any capacity.

If the John Buccigross teaser comes true, that will change next season. And it'll certainly be a matchup worth watching for any hockey fan, especially after an offseason that could see both teams make big moves.