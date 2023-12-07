The Pittsburgh Penguins have one of the worst powerplays in the National Hockey League despite adding Erik Karlsson over the summer.

Despite adding Erik Karlsson to an already lethal Pittsburgh Penguins powerplay over the summer, the continued lack of success with the man advantage in 2023-24 is becoming a serious concern.

The Pens lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, exacerbated by an 0-for-4 showing with the extra man. Somehow, Pittsburgh is 9.9 percent on the powerplay this season, which is 30th in the league.

Evgeni Malkin, who has scored at over a point-per-game pace across his incredible career, is not at all happy with what's been going on in Pennsylvania this NHL season.

“It’s not what we want. We need everybody to start right away. Puck drops at 7:10, and we should start playing,” the Russian star explained, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “We have a good team here, and just like, play physical, pressure in every zone, and don’t wait and see how the game is going, you know?”

Pittsburgh fell behind 2-0 on Wednesday and was never able to recover, falling to a dismal 11-11-3 record through 25 games. Two of the Bolts' three goals came with the man advantage as Tampa Bay improved to 12-10-5.

“You see Tampa score like every game, and they feel confidence. When you lead the game, when you control the game 2-0, 3-0, you feel so much better. Of course, if we score a couple power-play goals, everybody feels better,” Geno continued, per Crechiolo.

“Now, different game. You have three, four, five power plays every night, and you see we try on the power play, and we don’t feel good. We lost the puck on the blue line, they had a 2-on-1, breakaway, because we don’t have confidence and we’re nervous. It’s how it affects us.”

Penguins continue to disappoint in 2023-24

The brutal start continues in the Steel City; the Pens have lost three games in a row, and have won just that many in their last 10.

“Obviously, when you don't have success, your confidence isn't at an all-time high, and these guys are human beings,” head coach Mike Sullivan admitted. “But we've got to find a way to fight through it.”

It's already shaping up to be a long season, and if a powerplay led by Karlsson, Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel can't start to find success, it could be lost already.

The Penguins will have a chance to get out of the funk against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.