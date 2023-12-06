The Penguins look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odd series with a Penguins-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to break their losing streak as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Penguins-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Penguins come in at 11-10-3 on the year. Still, they have lost five of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the Philadelphia Flyers. Sidney Crosby opened the scoring with just 46 seconds left in the first period. That would give the Penguins the 1-0 lead, but in the second, Tyson Foerster tied it up for the Penguins. Both goalies would make over 30 saves in the game, but in overtime, Sean Couturier scored to give the Flyers the 2-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Lightning come into the game at 11-10-5. They have lost five of their lost seven games as well, but are coming off a solid game against the Stars. The Lightning entered that game loser of four straight, but Nikita Kucherov gave the Lightning the 1-0 lead in the first, a lead they would extend to two before the end of the period. While no goals were scored in the second, the Lightning would add two more in the third. Andrei Vasileskiy would save all 25 shots he faced on the way to a 4-0 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Lighting Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +114

Tampa Bay Lightning: -137

Over: 6.5 (-112)

Under: 6.5 (-108)

How to Watch Penguins vs. Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Penguins Will Win

The team leader in goals this year, and second on the team in points this year is Sidney Crosby. He enters the game with 15 goals on the year with 11 assists, giving him 26 points. He has just two goals and an assist on the power play this year. Jake Guentzzel is the team leader in points this year and also leads the team in assists this year. He enters the game with nine goals and 19 assists, to give him 28 points. He has yet to score on the power play this year but does have three assists.

Two men enter the game tied for second on the team in goals. First is Evgeni Malkin. He entered the game with ten goals on the year with 11 assists to give him 21 points. He has two goals and four assists on the power play. Bryan Rust comes into the game with ten goals and ten assists. That gives him 20 points on the year, but none of them come on the power play. The Penguins also get help from the blue line. Erik Karlsson comes into the game with six goals and 13 assists on the year. That placed him fifth on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Kris Letang comes in with two goals and 11 assists on the year.

The Penguins sit 19th in the NHL this year scoring 3.04 goals per game. They have been bad on the power play this year, sitting with a 10.4 percent conversion rate with seven goals this year. That ranks them 30th in the NHL. They have been solid when man down this year, sitting seventh with an 84.9 percent success rate.

It will be Tristan Jarry back in the goal tonight for the Penguins. He is 8-8-2 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Last time out he was solid, but not amazing. He has 30 saves on 33 shots, good for a .909 save percentage, but took the loss in the shootout to the Flyers.

Why The Lightning Will Win

The Lightning are led this year by the NHL's leading point scorer. Nikita Kucherov comes into the game with an NHL-leading 42 points this year. He is coming off another two-point outing in which he has a goal and an assist. Kucherove leads the team in both goals and assists this year, with 16 goals and 26 assists on the season. Kucherov has also been great on the power play, with six goals and 14 assists this year. Second on the team in points is Brayden Point, who comes into the game with 12 goals and 18 assists on the year, giving him 30 points.

Meanwhile, two players come into the game with ten goals each. Steven Stamkos has ten goals and 15 assists this year, good for 25 points. Further, he has four goals and ten assists on the power play this year. Brandon Hagel also has ten goals this year, with 13 assists, good for 23 points. Finally, the Lightning got a lot of help from the blue line for scoring. Victor Hedman comes in with five goals and 20 assists, while Mikhail Sergachev comes in with two goals and 15 assists on the year.

The Lightning sits tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game. They are scoring 3.35 goals per game this year. On the power play this year, they are second in the league with a 31.0 percent conversion rate. They are also 11th on the penalty kill this year, sitting at an 83.8 percent success rate.

Andrei Vasilevskiy returns to the goal in this one. He is coming off his best game of the year, getting his first shutout of the year. Still, he is 2-3-0 on the season with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has allowed three or more goals in three of his five starts. Meanwhile, in his first start in December, Vasilevskiy allowed six goals in just two periods of work, having a .760 save percentage and taking the loss.

Final Penguins-Lightning Prediction & Pick

These two teams just recently played at the start of the month in Tampa Bay. In that game, the Lighting took a 2-0 lead in the first, but the Penguins tied it in the second and took the lead in the third. Tristan Jarry was amazing in the game, saving 39 shots, while also scoring a goal on an empty netter at the end of the game. They return to Tampa again in this one. Jarry has been the far more consistent goalie this year. While Vasilevskiy is coming off a shutout, banking on him to repeat his performance is a stretch. He could easily have the performance he had just before his shutout game in which he gave up six goals. The Lightning is the better scoring team, but Pittsburgh gets more consistent play. Back the Penguins in this one.

Final Penguins-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (+114)