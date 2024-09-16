The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended the contract of franchise icon and captain Sidney Crosby for two more seasons beyond the 2024-25 campaign, the final year of his current deal. Crosby’s new extension matches his jersey number, with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.7 million, the same as his previous contract.

Immediately after the deal was signed and announced, Penguins fans began weighing in with their reactions – though not everyone had something positive to say. While most of the reaction was positive, other fans were curious why Crosby chose to remain with a Penguins team considered by most to be a longshot for the postseason.

“My favorite athlete ever not just for what he does on the ice but how incredible of a human he is off of it. This man deserves more than that and he knows it like everyone else but he took his teams future and salary into consideration. Class act to my 🐐,” opined @Mazursky8895.

“MY GOAT ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE,” wrote @ProPaks412.

“Only Sid would play for less than he's worth,” added @bill_lingis.

“He’s too loyal to a fault. Owes nothing more to that city. Superstars move all the time in other sports. What a waste of 2 years late in the career. Go win another Cup in Colorado with Nate,” wrote @GlennSchiiler.

Sidney Crosby shows no signs of slowing down even at 37 years old

One of the great players in NHL history, Crosby has played his entire career with Pittsburgh since being taken with the 1st overall selection in the 2005 NHL Draft, often referred to as the “Crosby sweepstakes”. Named captain in his second season, Crosby led the Penguins to three Stanley Cup victories (2009, 2016, 2017) and helped his native Canada to gold medal success in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic games.

But as Crosby puts it, he's more focused on the success of the Penguins rather than his personal salary. Speaking to media members via the Penguins' official X account, Crosby explained that winning is what he's most concerned with.

“I just think winning is the most important thing to me, and trying to give the team the best possible chance to be successful,” he said. “Ultimately, you got to go out there and do your best and do your job. So, I think I'm more focused on that than the number.”

Crosby and the Penguins will begin training camp this week, followed by their first exhibition matchup on Sept. 21 against the Buffalo Sabres.