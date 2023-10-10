Pittsburgh is the only NHL home that star forward Jake Guentzel has ever known — and the Penguins star made it clear he has no intention to sign anywhere else when his contract expires next summer.

“I've pretty much grown up in Pittsburgh,” the former 2013 third-round pick told The Athletic's Josh Yohe this week.

“I love this place so much. I really do. This is a great place, both for me and my family. I don't want to be anywhere else. I can't even tell you how much I love it here. From playing with [Sidney Crosby], to the ownership, the people in this city, the team. This is where I want to be. For now, I'm just focusing on playing. We'll see if it happens. I hope it does.”

Guentzel has certainly had an excellent seven seasons in Pennsylvania, and that's not just because he got to play on a line with Crosby for most of it. The 29-year-old helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

The Omaha, NB native has been eligible to sign a new contract since Jul. 1, and is entering the final year of a deal that will pay him $6 million in 2023-24. But after two 40-goal seasons and 197 goals in 453 games, it's clear the winger is due for a raise.

But despite his prolific offensive output, Guentzel is entering one of the most important seasons of his career after having just had offseason ankle surgery.

“That's part of any injury you go through,” he told Yohe. “You'll have doubts. That's the biggest thing. You have to make sure you're comfortable out there. I'm just trying to work through that. It feels good, though.”

Jake Guentzel is considered ahead of schedule in his recovery, and will be a game-time decision for the team's home opener against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

With just over $17 million in cap space, there's no reason why Kyle Dubas shouldn't be able to lock up one of his team's most important players as the Penguins look to bring a fourth Stanley Cup in the Crosby era to Pittsburgh.