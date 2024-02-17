It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Los Angeles Kings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon. It's the second game of the weekend for Los Angeles, as they take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon. The Penguins took the first matchup between these teams this season, beating the Kings 4-3 in overtime in November. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Penguins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kings have been a strange team this season. They looked like one of the best squads in the league in the early stages, then struggled to grab a win before the All-Star break. Their losses caused Todd McLellan to lose his head coaching job, and the team performed under Jim Hiller immediately, shutting out the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 in his first game. The Kings returned to reality with a 7-0 loss to Buffalo in the next one, but beat the Devils 2-1 to give Hiller a 2-1 record.

The Penguins earned a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night, but a stretch of 4-5-1 has put the team closer to selling at the trade deadline than making a run for the playoffs. Jake Guentzel may be the first player heading out of town. Guentzel was an integral piece in the Penguins 2017 playoff run, tying a record for most points by a rookie in a single postseason with 21. Guentzel's possible departure may be the first domino to fall for a Penguins' rebuild.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Penguins Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +100

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+192)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 6 (-119)

Under: 6 (-105)

How to Watch Kings vs. Penguins

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Rittich looks to be responsible for bringing the Kings back this season. Cam Talbot was the team's starter through the early part of the season, earning an All-Star Game selection. However, Rittich continues to earn starts under Hiller. Rittich exploded out of the break, beating the Oilers 4-0 on the strength of a 26-save shutout. He allowed five goals on 17 shots against the Sabres, but Hiller showed belief in the netminder and started him the following game against the Devils. Rittich rewarded the belief, stopping 26 of 27 shots for the win.

Rittich is in line for another good performance against the Penguins, who are averaging just 2.9 goals per game. The Penguins managed four goals against the Blackhawks on Thursday, but before that game, they had failed to score more than two goals in three consecutive losses. If Rittich starts against the Bruins on Saturday, Talbot will try to shut down the Pens.

Why The Penguins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Penguins have played five teams currently in a playoff spot over their last ten games and boast a 1-4 record. They are 3-2 against non-playoff teams. It's soon time for the Pittsburgh front office to realize that the Penguins aren't a team that can be a factor in the playoffs and become sellers at the trade deadline. However, the players are motivated to prove they have some gas left in the tank, and it's difficult to bet against Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Final Kings-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Penguins haven't been looking like a team destined for playoff success. Kyle Dubas hoped he could make one more run with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, but the chances of that happening look slim. The Penguins need to string together some wins to keep the group together and make another playoff run, and they get a Kings team in the same situation who will have a challenging game against the Bruins 24 hours prior. Take the Penguins to grab this win at home on Sunday evening.

Final Kings-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-120)