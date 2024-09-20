The Pittsburgh Penguins have enjoyed a remarkable run with their core trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, winning the Stanley Cup three times which included back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. However, with all three players now on the wrong side of 35 and the team now having missed the postseason two years straight, the question looms: how much longer can they continue playing together?

While the Penguins extended Crosby last week, Letang's name popped up in trade rumors during the offseason with some reports indicating that he requested to be moved to his hometown Montreal Canadiens. But according to Letang himself, he wasn't involved in any such discussion.

“People were talking about that? They weren’t talking to me!” he said via NHL Trade Rumors when asked about the offseason trade chatter.

He then continued by voicing his frustration over missing the postseason. Still, he reiterated that he never asked general manager Kyle Dubas to be moved from the only NHL club he's played for in his career.

“Yes, it was frustrating for everyone that we couldn’t get it together throughout the year. At the end of the day, we were 24 hours away from a playoff spot…..but I didn’t request a trade,” Letang said.

Well, that clears that up.

Kris Letang has played in over 1,000 games for Penguins

Selected with the 62nd overall pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, Letang has been a staple on the Penguins blue line since the 2007-08 season. In 1,087 career games, all with the Penguins, he's scored a total of 166 goals and 576 assists while adding another 23 goals and 67 assists in 149 career postseason games.

He's also battled back from having experienced two separate strokes in his career, and in 2023, was the recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded annually “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Letang and the rest of his Penguins teammates continue training camp, which will then be followed by their first exhibition action against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

The Pens will open their 2024-25 National Hockey League campaign against the New York Rangers on October 9.