The Pittsburgh Penguins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. In fact, they sold at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, sending Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes for future assets. Pittsburgh did make a late run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs despite their deadline activity. However, it was too little, too late for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh is now preparing for the 2024-25 NHL season. They, along with the rest of the league, reported for training camp on Wednesday. On September 21, the Penguins kick off their slate of preseason games. They take on the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Penguins have a veteran team heading into the new season. However, they could see a few prospects make a leap and fill in on the roster at some point. With this in mind, here are two Penguins prospects who are worth a watch during training camp and preseason this fall.

Joel Blomqvist could be the goalie of the future

Joel Blomqvist is a former second-round pick of the Penguins back in 2020. He played well in his native Finland before the NHL Draft that year. He continued this fine form in the years following, as well. This includes a 20-game stint with Karpat in the top flight of Finnish hockey where he recorded a .940 save percentage.

In 2023-24, Blomqvist made his debut in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. With Wilkes Barre/Scranton, he was a wall in goal. The Uusikaarlepyy, Finland native played to a .921 save percentage in 45 games. He also recorded a shutout en route to a 25-win season.

Blomqvist is unlikely to make the Penguins roster this season. Tristan Jarry is signed long-term and entrenched as the team's starting goalie. Furthermore, the team signed veteran Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension. Nedeljkovic played well for Pittsburgh down the stretch and nearly helped the team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It's an uphill battle for Blomqvist to make the team out of training camp. But he certainly could earn game time in the NHL this year. Penguins fans should certainly keep a close on him as they could be seeing their goalie of the future in action during preseason.

Owen Pickering has upside

Owen Pickering is a former first-round pick of the Penguins from the 2022 NHL Draft. The Swift Current Broncos star has continued to elevate his game after hearing his name called two years ago. In each of the last two seasons, Pickering has scored 45+ points for the Broncos.

Pickering has a chance to make the roster this season. Pittsburgh has a good amount of forward depth. However, the team is lacking a bit in forward depth. As a result, Pickering could find his way onto the roster. He could put in a challenge for a spot on the third pairing on the right side of the defense.

Pickering is certainly not the only young defenseman who could put in a challenge. Jack St. Ivany is a breakout candidate for the Penguins in 2024-25 after a promising performance last season. However, Pickering brings more upside and could find himself as a top-four fixture down the line.

Pickering is one of Pittsburgh's top prospects with a non-zero chance to make the roster. Even if he doesn't make the roster out of training camp, it won't be long before he gets his chance in the NHL. He is certainly one of the prospects Penguins fans should keep an eye on before the 2024-25 regular season gets underway.