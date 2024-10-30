It's been an emotional night for former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is making his final start in the city that he called home for 13 years as his Minnesota Wild takes on the host Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury, who got a standing ovation along with a video tribute during a television timeout in the game's first period, is set to call it a career after the 2024-25 NHL season comes to a close. But before the game, he made an emotional admission that is hitting hockey fans right in the feels, via The New York Times.

“Getting older, I feel weaker emotionally — I don’t know, a little more soft, definitely,” Fleury said ahead of his last appearance in Pittsburgh. “I have so many great memories from playing there, from teammates, from fans, from the organization, from games. When you see those memories again, it definitely triggers some emotion.”

There was also emotion from his former teammates with whom he won the Stanley Cup three times, including defenseman Kris Letang.

“For the guys that have been here a long time, they know why,” Letang said in anticipation of the resounding reception he knew Fleury would receive on Tuesday.

“For the guys new to the Penguins, it might sound weird, but it’s just normal for us,” Letang continued. “He made a big difference in this organization and people appreciate that, and they’ll remember that forever.”

So far this season, Fleury has a record of 1-0-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage.

Former Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury is second overall in NHL wins

With 562 career NHL wins, Fleury ranks second all-time in League history for wins by a goaltender behind only that of boyhood idol Martin Brodeur.

Fleury, who was the first overall draft selection of the Penguins in 2003, played 13 years with Pittsburgh before being selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He played four seasons with Vegas before being unceremoniously traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021.

After spending three-quarters of the 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks, Fleury was acquired by the Minnesota Wild, managed by his ex-Penguins teammate Bill Guerin. He announced that the one-year contract extension he signed before the current season would be his final NHL campaign.