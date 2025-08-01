The New York Yankees got a jump on the MLB trade deadline, acquiring third baseman Ryan McMahon and infielder Amed Rosario last week. And New York was already rewarded with a McMahon walk-off in a wild win over the Tampa Bay Rays. But the Yankees made a flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s 6pm EST deadline, adding additional talent to the team.

Following New York’s third straight victory over the Rays Thursday, manager Aaron Boone admitted to being excited about the team's trades.

“Love what they were able to do, I think we're a better club today than yesterday, and certainly today than we were last week. Now we know what we’re going with and what we got, and onward,” Boone said, per SNY Yankees Videos.

Yankees follow Ryan McMahon trade with deadline flurry

New York was expected to prioritize pitching at the deadline, with an emphasis on starters after the rotation was ravaged by injuries.

The Yankees did make pitching a priority Thursday but the team did not land a starter. Instead, New York beefed up its bullpen with a trio of trades for right-handed relievers. The Yankees landed David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird prior to the deadline.

Bednar in particular has been excellent this season with a 2.37 ERA and 12.1 K/9 in 42 appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the seventh-year veteran has been especially sharp since the end of May. Bednar has allowed just one earned run in his last 24 appearances. During that span the two-time All Star has 29 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings and a 0.39 ERA.

In addition to the relievers, the Yankees added another position player. Tampa Bay infielder Jose Caballero was traded to New York while the Rays were playing in the Bronx. The third-year pro is a versatile defender who brings speed to the team. Caballero leads the majors with 34 steals this season and he swiped an AL-best 44 bags in 2024.

The Yankees also bid farewell to a former top prospect, trading Oswald Peraza to the Los Angeles Angels. Peraza had an opportunity to earn an everyday spot with the team this season but proved incapable of contributing offensively.

New York focused on improving the bullpen and strengthening its infield with the mid-season trades. And while the team didn’t land a starting pitcher like many fans hoped, the Yankees held onto Spencer Jones. The top outfield prospect was deemed untouchable by the organization – unless it involved a trade for Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes.