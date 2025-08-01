The New York Yankees fanbase never forgets its legends. And just days after CC Sabathia’s Hall of Fame induction, they proved it with a hilarious request that only Yankees supporters would dare to make. The 19-year veteran took to social media to reflect on the honor — and to respond to the “impossible” ask.

On Thursday, Sabathia posted on his own X account (formerly known as Twitter) that Yankees fans were already calling for his return to the mound — even though he’s been retired for six years and just turned 45-years-old.

“Never change”

That was the former ace’s four-word response to fans calling for his return to the mound — a reply that quickly resonated online not just for its humor, but for how well it captured the outsized expectations that come with wearing the pinstripes.

The timing was pitch-perfect. Sabathia’s Hall of Fame moment was still fresh, and the Yankees' current pitching struggles had fans thinking wishfully. The idea that a newly inducted Hall of Famer might somehow rescue the rotation wasn’t serious — but it was very on-brand for a fanbase that always expects to win, especially as the team was forced to make several moves ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

Sabathia’s post landed because it felt authentic. He spent 11 seasons in the Bronx, won a 2009 World Series, made four All-Star teams as a Yankee, and racked up more than 1,500 strikeouts in pinstripes. His broader career includes 251 wins, a Cy Young Award (2007), and 3,093 strikeouts — making him one of only four left-handers in MLB history to eclipse 3,000 Ks.

His induction was never in doubt, but the reaction that followed proved his bond with the Yankees fanbase remains as strong as ever. To many, Sabathia isn’t just a Hall of Famer — he’s the last ace to deliver a championship to the Bronx. So when the rotation struggles in 2025, even a joking call for his return feels emotionally justified.

And that’s what makes it perfect. The reaction from Yankees fans to Sabathia’s Hall of Fame induction wasn’t just about pride — it was nostalgia tinged with delusion, and Sabathia welcomed it with a grin. His “Never change” response wasn’t dismissive. It was affectionate. He understands the culture. He lived it. He helped define it.

The post gained serious traction online, drawing thousands of reactions and reinforcing how deeply embedded Sabathia remains in the heart of Yankees Nation. Even with a plaque in Cooperstown, he still feels like the ace fans can count on when the pressure rises.

Whether the team can recapture that 2009 glory remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure — Sabathia’s bond with the fanbase is unshakable, and their “impossible” request only made that clearer.