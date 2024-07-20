Veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk can trace a lot of career moments to the city of Pittsburgh. The Boston Bruins drafted him in 2012 when the NHL Draft took place in the city. He debuted at PPG Paints Arena in 2016 before scoring his first career goal in that same building in 2017. Now, he will skate for the Pittsburgh Penguins after signing with them in NHL Free Agency.

Grzelcyk joins Pittsburgh after spending his career with the Bruins to this point. All of the moments in the city have certainly made this a rather interesting story. And the veteran defenseman agreed when speaking with reporters after news of his signing became official.

“It’s a full-circle moment, and just talking with people, it just kind of feels like something that was meant to be,” Grzelcyk said, via the Penguins' official website. “A nice little caveat here in joining the Penguins… those are some great times, and I'm happy that I get to go back there.”

Matt Grzelcyk joins elite Penguins defensemen

Grzelcyk has not received a major opportunity up the lineup in his career. For the most part, he has played in the middle or on the bottom of the defensive lineup with the Bruins. But what he has done is play with one of the best defensemen in the NHL in Charlie McAvoy.

This gives him a lot of confidence given who his new teammates are. Kris Letang has long been one of the better rearguards on the Penguins roster. Additionally, Pittsburgh traded for Erik Karlsson last summer. Karlsson isn't far removed from winning the Norris Trophy after scoring 101 points in 2022-23. There is a chance that Grzelcyk skates with one of them this upcoming season, and he is confident he can keep up.

“Over the last few years, I've gotten the chance to play with Charlie McAvoy, who I think is one of the best defensemen in the NHL,” the Penguins defenseman said, via the team's official website. “I think those guys are such special players, and I want to just complement them as best I can and find out exactly how they play and get a closer look.”

Grzelcyk reunites with a former college coach in Pittsburgh, as well. David Quinn made his name as head coach of Boston University during the mid-2010s. Now, he oversees the Penguins defensive group after stints with the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks.

“He's very motivating to play for, he’s demanding. He expects a lot out of you and a lot out of himself. But he's just a great guy away from the rink as well, and he really builds relationships well with his players,” Grzelcyk said about Quinn, via the Penguins website.