Trade rumors leading into the NHL Draft certainly aren't uncommon. In fact, we only hear a small portion of the discussions that take place before all 32 general managers convene on the draft floor. However, every so often we get an interesting rumor that comes as a surprise. The reports indicating a potential trade involving Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty certainly fell under that “surprise” category.

Reports emerged that the Jets were likely to trade the Michigan hockey star by the NHL Draft on June 28. These reports indicated that a disconnect formed between the team and the player over his immediate future in the NHL. However, a trade did not happen at the draft in Las Vegas. And a trade has yet to happen involving McGroarty.

The Jets may still part ways with their top prospect, though. And there should be some teams interested in the Michigan hockey star. Here are two potential teams that could swing a trade with the Jets for prospect forward Rutger McGroarty this summer.

Rutger McGroarty could be of interest to the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are under new management as Don Waddell took over as general manager earlier in the summer. They have made a few intriguing moves this summer already. Their most notable move was to sign Sean Monahan to a five-year contract in NHL Free Agency. However, they could certainly still swing a trade involving McGroarty this offseason.

During the 2022-23 season, the current Jets prospect played on a line with Adam Fantilli and Gavin Brindley at Michigan. This line dominated college hockey and they showed incredible chemistry. At the 2023 NHL Draft, both Fantilli and Brindley were drafted by the Blue Jackets.

A trade for McGroarty would potentially reunite one of the best college hockey trios in recent memory. Additionally, it would give the Blue Jackets another promising forward who is, at the least, close to NHL-ready. And a forward who could become a regular fixture on the team's top-six look if his development remains on track.

The Senators would be an amazing fit

The Ottawa Senators entered the 2023-24 NHL season with a lot of promise. Tim Stutzle emerged as a top-line center in the league while their forward group of Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, and Claude Giroux seemed poised to lead them toward a playoff push. However, that simply didn't happen. The Senators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs and weren't all that close to contention, either.

The Senators have already made one major trade. They sent Jakob Chychrun to the Washington Capitals once NHL Free Agency opened on July 1. And there is room for them to make another trade if they decide to take a chance on a near-NHL ready player. McGroarty could potentially crack the Senators roster right away. He may play a bit lower down the lineup initially, though.

That said, Rutger McGroarty has a lot of potential to be a successful winger in the NHL. With Giroux and new addition David Perron in the twilight of their careers, adding a younger forward option makes a lot of sense. Especially if the option in question is close to being ready for a full-time NHL role. What a McGroarty trade may look like between the Senators and Jets is up for debate. In any event, it's an option that could make a lot of sense for Ottawa this summer.