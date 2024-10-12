The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it back-to-back victories when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night — and they could have a big piece of the offense back for the tilt. Bryan Rust is listed as a game-time decision, but the veteran was a full participant in practice ahead of the Eastern Conference clash.

Rust missed much of the preseason, and didn't play for either of Pittsburgh's first two games of 2024-25. But he looked no worse for wear on Saturday, back at his traditional spot on Sidney Crosby's wing. Anthony Beauvillier was the third member of the line.

Rust also lined up with the top powerplay group in lieu of Rickard Rakell, joining a unit with four other veterans in Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson.

Although neither Rust nor head coach Mike Sullivan would confirm the forward's status, all signs point to him returning to the roster on Hockey Night in Canada.

The 32-year-old has been day-to-day for the last couple of weeks as he recovers from an upper-body injury. He was placed on IR at the beginning of the season, but it looks like it'll be a short stint for the Pontiac, Michigan native. The Penguins have an open roster spot, so won't need to make any moves if he is indeed cleared to play.

Last season, Rust was one of Pittsburgh's most productive forwards, amassing 28 goals and 56 points in just 62 games. He'll look to pick up right where he left off against the Leafs in Ontario on Saturday.

Penguins spoiled Red Wings' home opener on Thursday

After losing their season-opener in discouraging fashion — a 5-0 defeat to the reigning President's Trophy winning New York Rangers — the Penguins got back on track on Thursday, beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-4.

It was Detroit's first game of the season, and the second half of a back-to-back set for Pittsburgh. Now 1-1 on the 2024-25 campaign, the Penguins will look to continue the momentum in Ontario's capital city.

“We faced some adversity right away, so it was nice to be able to play again tonight and get right back at it,” Crosby said after the victory, per NHL.com's Dave Hogg. “I thought we were a lot hungrier around the net than we were [against the Rangers].”

“I thought we played a much better team game tonight, but Joel [Blomqvist] made some key saves early that gave us a chance to stay in it,” echoed Sullivan. “He let us settle into the game and get the tying goal.”

Blomqvist was excellent on Thursday, making 29 saves on 32 shots to help the Pens win their first game of the season. It'll be the 22-year-old back between the pipes against the Leafs, and it looks like he may have staked a claim over the starter's net from Tristan Jarry.

Puck drops just past 7 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.